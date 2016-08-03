Aug 3 Cdk Global Inc :
* Cdk Global reports strong fiscal 2016 results; provides
fiscal 2017 guidance along with 2018 and 2019 targets
* Sees fy 2018 revenue up about 5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.74
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Sees Fiscal 2017 Gaap Net Earnings Attributable To CDK
Margin Expansion Of 200-250 bps
* CDK Global Inc Sees Fiscal 2017 Adjusted Ebitda Margin
Expansion Of 500-550 bps
* Fiscal 2018 targets of revenue growth of approximately 5%
from fiscal 2017, adjusted EBITDA dollar growth of 44-48% from
fiscal 2016
* Cdk Global Inc sees fiscal 2019 target of adjusted EBITDA
exit margin of 40% or above
* Q4 gaap revenues up 8% to $542.2 million
* Q4 adjusted revenues up 9% to $542.2 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)