BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Skullcandy Inc :
* Skullcandy and Incipio amend merger agreement to increase tender offer price to $6.10 per share
* Purchaser increased offer price to acquire all shares of common stock of Skullcandy from $5.75/share to $6.10/share in cash
* Skullcandy board of directors continues to recommend that Skullcandy's stockholders accept Incipio's offer
* Purchaser increased offer price to $6.10 per share in cash
* Purchaser increased offer price to total of approximately $188.6 million
* Board no longer deems proposal received on July 28, 2016 from mill road capital management to be a "superior proposal"
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project