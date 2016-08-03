BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Cliffside Capital Ltd
* Cliffside capital names fern glowinsky as ceo
* Glowinsky will also join board of directors of cliffside
* Glowinsky will replace mark newman, whose resignation was planned to follow cliffside's qualifying transaction, which was completed on july 4
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project