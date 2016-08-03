Aug 3 Cliffside Capital Ltd

* Cliffside capital names fern glowinsky as ceo

* Glowinsky will also join board of directors of cliffside

* Glowinsky will replace mark newman, whose resignation was planned to follow cliffside's qualifying transaction, which was completed on july 4