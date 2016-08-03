Aug 3 Concordia International Corp :
* Concordia International Corp. Confirms that strategic
review is ongoing and provides update on its business
* Confirmed that its review of strategic alternatives is
ongoing and provided an update on its business
* Concordia has no liquidity or debt issues
* There was one formulary change affecting two products in
its North America portfolio
* CVS did not reimburse for nilandron at all in past three
years and has reimbursed dutoprol twice in 2016
* CVS Health confirmed that nilandron and dutoprol will be
removed from CVS Health's formulary
* Removal of treatments from cvs health's formulary is
immaterial to business
