BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason Inc announces pricing of junior subordinated notes offering
* Legg Mason Inc says priced its underwritten public offering of $500 million of junior subordinated notes due 2056 at a price equal to 100% of par
* Says junior subordinated notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.45% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project