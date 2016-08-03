UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Aug 3 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
* Crombie reit reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly affo per unit $0.24
* Crombie real estate investment trust says ffo, as adjusted, for three months ended june 30, 2016 $0.28 per unit diluted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.