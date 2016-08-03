BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Epr Properties
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $118 million
* Epr properties reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap FFO per share $1.13
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.72 to $4.82
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project