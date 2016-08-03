Aug 3 Jack In The Box Inc
* Jack in the Box Inc reports third quarter fy 2016
earnings; updates guidance for fy 2016; declares quarterly cash
dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Jack in the Box sees 2016 impairment and other charges as
a percentage of revenue of approximately 80 basis points,
excluding restructuring charges
* Jack in the Box sees fiscal year 2016 capital expenditures
of $100 million to $110 million.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Store sales increase of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent
at Jack in Box company restaurants
* Store sales increase of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent
at qdoba company restaurants
* Store sales of approximately flat to up 0.5 percent at
Jack in Box company restaurants
* Store sales increase of approximately 1.5 to 2.0 percent
at qdoba company restaurants.
* Jack in the Box Inc sees operating earnings per share
ranging from $3.65 to $3.75 in fiscal 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: