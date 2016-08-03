Aug 3 Ocular Therapeutix :
* Provides update on NDA for Dextenza for the treatment of
post-surgical ocular pain
* FDA issued a letter noting 1 exception that relates to
proposed process for identity testing of incoming inert gas
component used in manufacturing process
* FDA issued a letter to co noting that corrective actions
detailed in responses as whole appear to address ten
inspectional observations
* FDA also requested that co provide evidence when migration
to automatic integration of analytical testing is complete,
which is anticipated during Q3
* Working closely with FDA to address one remaining item and
are planning for a resubmission to our NDA as soon as possible
