BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Chimera Investment Corp
* Chimera Investment Corp. releases 2nd quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.51
* Chimera Investment Corp qtrly net interest income $137.9 million versus $149.8 million
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48per share
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project