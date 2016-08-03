Aug 3 Chimera Investment Corp

* Chimera Investment Corp. releases 2nd quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.51

* Chimera Investment Corp qtrly net interest income $137.9 million versus $149.8 million

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48per share