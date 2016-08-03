Aug 4 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc
* Bravo brio restaurant group, inc. Reports second quarter
financial results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $105.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3
million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 7.1%.
* Sees FY 2016 revenues of $408 million to $413 million,
total comparable restaurant sales of minus 5.5% to minus 4.5%
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $425.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
