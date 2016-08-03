BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Spirit Realty Capital Inc
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22
* Q2 revenue rose 2.3 percent to $171.7 million
* Spirit Realty Capital announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.24
* Spirit Realty Capital says company is adjusting its 2016 affo guidance range from $0.88 to $0.91 to $0.87 to $0.89 per diluted share
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project