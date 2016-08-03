Aug 3 Habit Restaurants Inc :
* The Habit Restaurants Inc. announces second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 revenue $71.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $284 million to $286 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales
increased 4.0% as compared to q2 of 2015
* Sees 2016 company-operated comparable restaurant sales
growth between 2.0% to 2.5%
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $36.0 million to $38.0
million
* Fy2016 revenue view $287.9 million
I/B/E/S
