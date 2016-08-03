Aug 3 Five9 Inc
* Five9 revenue growth accelerates to 28% and adjusted
ebitda margin improves to 6% in the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.07
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $38.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $38.6 million to $39.6 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $153.5
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $155.8 million to $157.8 million
* Sees q3 non-gaap net loss of $0.04 to $0.06 per share
* Sees 2016 non-gaap net loss in range of $0.12 to $0.16 per
share
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $37.9
