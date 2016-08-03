BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Rexford industrial announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 core FFO per share $0.22
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company is maintaining its full year 2016 guidance range for company share of core ffo
* Qtrly total revenues $30,6 million versus $22.7 million
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project