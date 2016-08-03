Aug 3 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford industrial announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.22

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company is maintaining its full year 2016 guidance range for company share of core ffo

* Qtrly total revenues $30,6 million versus $22.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: