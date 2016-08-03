Aug 3 Equinix Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 35 percent to $900.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $915 million to $921 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.598 billion to $3.608 billion

* Sees AFFO is expected to range between $1,040.0 and $1,050 million for 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees capital expenditures are expected to range from $950.0 to $1,000.0 million for 2016

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $14.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: