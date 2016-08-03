BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Golub Capital BDC Inc
* Golub Capital BDC declares fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter distribution of $0.32 per share and announces fiscal year 2016 third quarter financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35
* Says Q4 investment income of $32.1 million versus $30.8 million last year
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project