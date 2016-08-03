Aug 3 Bsquare Corp
* Bsquare reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 21 percent to $22.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Says terminated employees representing approximately 13%
of our total workforce
* Expect restucturing will result in approximately $1.8
million in annualized cost savings once implemented
* Bsquare corp says on july 28 our board of directors
approved a restructuring plan that will reduce size of our
engineering services organization
* Says total of 26 employees and contractors will be
involved in a workforce reduction
* Currently expect to incur pre-tax restructuring charges to
our gaap financial results of approximately $0.6 million in Q3
of 2016
