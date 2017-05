Aug 3 Qualys Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qualys announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $48.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $48 million

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP net income per diluted share in range of $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees full year 2016 revenues in range of $197.1 million to $198.6 million

* Sees full year 2016 GAAP net income per diluted share in range of $0.37 to $0.41

* Sees full year 2016 non-GAAP net income per diluted share range of $0.75 to $0.79

* Sees Q3 2016 revenues to be in range of $50.3 million to $51.0 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP net income per diluted in range of $0.17 to $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $50.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $197.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: