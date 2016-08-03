Aug 3 Moelis & Co

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Moelis & company reports second quarter 2016 financial results; increases quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $131.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors approved 7% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: