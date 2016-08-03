BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co
* American equity reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.60
Second quarter sales of $2.1 billion were up 17% from prior year q2 and matched q1 2016 sales.
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project