Aug 3 Matador Resources Co
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
* Matador resources company reports second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items
* Oil production is expected to increase by 6 to 7% in q3
and by approximately same amount again in q4 of 2016
* Natural gas production is expected to decline by about 8
to 9% in q3 and then by another 4 to 5% in q4 of 2016
* Qtrly average daily production of approximately 28,000
barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day, an increase of 18%
sequentially
* Has ample liquidity to continue its three-rig drilling
program in delaware basin for remainder of 2016 and 2017
* Total oil equivalent production expected to remain
relatively flat to q2 2016 production volumes during remaining
two qtrs of 2016
