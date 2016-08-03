Aug 3 Ingevity Corp
* Ingevity reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 sales $248.7 million versus $262.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $880 million to $910 million
* Says second half of year is expected to be impacted by
planned outages at Ingevity's manufacturing facilities,
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $909.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says cost reduction initiatives remain on track to deliver
$25 million to $30 million for full year
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of between $180 million and $195
million
