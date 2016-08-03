Aug 3 Workiva Inc Says Fy 2016 Non

* Workiva announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.43 to $0.44

* Q2 revenue $43 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.1 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34 to $0.35

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $44.5 million to $45 million

* Workiva Inc says FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in range of $180.5 million to $181.5 million

* GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.96 to $0.99

* Workiva Inc says FY 2016 GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.31 to $1.34

* GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million

* Workiva Inc says FY 2016 GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in range of $52.9 million to $53.9 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.15, revenue view $180.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $44.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S