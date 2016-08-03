Aug 3 Continental Resources Inc
* Continental resources reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
* Purchase agreement to sell about 29,500 net acres of
non-strategic leasehold in scoop play in oklahoma for $281
million
* Now expects production for year will be in a range of
210,000 and 220,000 boe per day
* Reduced 2016 guidance for production expense per boe and
cash general and administrative (g&a) expense per boe
* Production expense is now expected to be in a range of
$3.75 to $4.25 per boe for year
* Q2 2016 net production totaled approximately 20.0 million
boe (mmboe), or 219,300 boe per day, down 5% from q1 2016
