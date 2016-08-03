BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Compass Diversified Holdings
* Compass diversified holdings reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly net sales $229.4 million versus $199.7 million;qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.33
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project