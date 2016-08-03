BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Proassurance Corp
* Proassurance reports results for second quarter 2016
* Proassurance corp says qtrly net premiums earned were 0.8% higher than in q2 of 2015
* Says gross premiums written were fractionally higher (+0.5%) than in q2 of 2015
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project