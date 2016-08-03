BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Hennessy Advisors Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76
* Hennessy advisors, inc. Reports third quarter earnings per share increase 36%
Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $13 million
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project