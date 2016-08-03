Aug 3 Xpo Logistics Inc
* Xpo logistics announces second quarter 2016 results
* Xpo logistics inc q2 adjusted non-gaap shr $0.42
excluding items
* Xpo logistics inc q2 shr $0.35
* Xpo logistics inc q2 shr view $0.20 -- thomson
reuters i/b/e/s
* Xpo logistics inc - raises 2016 financial targets
* Xpo logistics inc - increased its 2016 target for adjusted
ebitda to at least $1.265 bln, from $1.25 bln
* Xpo logistics inc - increased 2016 target for free cash
flow to at least $150 mln, from a range of $100 mln to $150 mln
* Xpo logistics inc - reaffirmed its full year 2018 target
of approximately $1.7 bln of ebitda
* Xpo logistics inc - qtrly revenue $3,683.3 mln vs $1,215.9
mln
* Xpo logistics inc q2 rev view $3.81 bln -- thomson
reuters i/b/e/s
