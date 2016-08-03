BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 INTL FCStone Inc
* INTL FCStone Inc reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.78
* Qtrly total revenues $4.87 billion versus $4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project