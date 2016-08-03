BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 KCAP Financial Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Says net asset value per share of $5.45 as of june 30, 2016, compared with $5.82 at december 31, 2015
* KCAp Financial Inc says net investment income for q2 of $0.14 per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project