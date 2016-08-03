BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Two Harbors Investment Corp
* Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly reported core earnings of $0.22 per weighted average common share
* Qtrly GAAP net loss $0.05 per weighted share
* Qtrly reported comprehensive income $0.35 per weighted average common share outstanding
* Qtrly reported book value of $9.83 per common share, 3.7% total return, accounting for a dividend of $0.23/share
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project