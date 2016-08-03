BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Prudential Financial Inc
* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.84
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $8.1 billion
* Prudential financial, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.04
* Retirement segment reported adjusted operating income of $236 million for current quarter, compared to $237 million in year-ago quarter
* Assets under management amounted to $1.268 trillion at june 30, 2016, compared to $1.184 trillion at december 31, 2015
* Qtrly net income included pre-tax benefit from reserve updates,among others of $590 million for ongoing businesses
* U.S. Retirement solutions and investment management division reported adjusted operating income of $870 million for q2 of 2016
* Qtrly net income includes benefit of 88 cents/share, adjusted operating income includes a net unfavorable impact of about 62 cents/share
* U.S. Retirement solutions and investment management division reported adjusted operating income of $870 million for q2 of 2016, versus. $981 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project