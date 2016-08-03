BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 American Capital Senior Floating Ltd
* American capital senior floating reports net investment income of $0.30 per share
* Says net asset value of $124.5 million, or $12.45 per share, as of june 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.03
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project