Aug 3 General Cable Corp
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 from continuing
operations
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.30
* General cable reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 revenue $900 million to $950 million
* General cable corp says kreidler will replace brian
robinson
* General cable corp says company's search, with assistance
of heidrick & struggles, for a permanent replacement cfo is
advancing
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $953.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General cable corp says board of directors named chris
kreidler to serve as interim chief financial officer, effective
august 12, 2016
* General cable corp says also expect normal seasonal
slowing in european businesses and further easing of subsea
turnkey project business
