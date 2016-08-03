BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.19
Monmouth real estate investment corporation reports results for the third quarter ended june 30, 2016
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project