Aug 3 Parexel International Corp Sees Q1 Fy 2017
Revenue $520
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
* Parexel international reports fourth quarter and fiscal
year 2016 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.83
* Confirm previous revenue guidance and increase our
adjusted diluted eps guidance for fiscal year 2017
* Parexel international corp says q4 gaap operating margin
of 10.8%; q4 adjusted operating margin of 12.8%
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap eps $3.79-$4.05
* Sees q1 gaap eps $0.80-$0.88
* Sees q1 non-gaap eps $0.82-$0.90
* $530 million
* Backlog as of june 30, 2016 was $5.7 billion, an increase
of $400 million year over year
* Qtrly total revenue $627.8 million versus $605.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 gaap eps $3.72-$3.98
