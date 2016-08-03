Aug 3 Approach Resources Inc
* Approach Resources Inc. Reports second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Q2 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.6 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Approach Resources Inc says plan to complete three wells
in Q3 2016, and expect Q3 production to average around 11.9
mboe/d
* Approach Resources Inc says Q2 production was 12.6
mboe/d, exceeding prior guidance for quarter
* Approach Resources Inc says at June 30, 2016, had $1
billion revolving credit facility in place, with borrowing base
and lender commitment amount of $325 million
