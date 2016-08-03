Aug 3 Marathon Oil Corp
* Marathon Oil reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
* Marathon Oil cCrp says expects Q3 2016 north America E&P
production available for sale to average 200,000 to 210,000 net
boed
* Q2 total revenue and other income $1.30 billion versus
$1.53 billion last year
* Qtrly North America E&P production costs were $6.28 per
barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), down 13 percent from the
year-ago period
* Company is adjusting its full-year 2016 E&P Production
guidance range resulting in a new range of 330,000 to 345,000
net BOED
* Full-Year guidance for North America Unit production costs
is being adjusted down by $1.00 per boe to a range of $6.00 to
$7.00 per BOE
* FY guidance for International Unit Production costs is
being adjusted down by $0.50 per boe to a range of $4.50 to
$5.50 per BOE
* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marathon Oil Corp says Q2 total company production
averaged 384,000 net BOED in line with guidance
* Full-Year capital program expected to be $1.3 billion
* Expects Q3 2016 North America E&P Production available for
sale to average 200,000 to 210,000 net BOED
* Q3 International E&P production available for sale
(excluding Libya) is expected to be within a range of 125,000 to
135,000 net BOED
* Sees Q3 OSM Synthetic Crude Oil Production is expected to
range from 45,000 to 50,000 net BBLD
