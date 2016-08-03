Aug 3 LHC Group Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lhc group announces second quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.54 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* LHC Group Inc says net service revenue increased 12.9% to $226.0 million for Q2 of 2016 compared with $200.2 million for Q2 of 2015

* Says Total Comparable Quarter growth in admissions for all service lines for Q2 was 12.3%

* LHC Group Inc says raised its fiscal year 2016 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $885 million to $900 million

* LHC Group Inc says affirmed established fiscal 2016 guidance for fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $1.90 to $2.00