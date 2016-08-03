BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Kemper Corp
* Kemper Corporation announces the addition of Thomas M. Goldstein and Lacy M. Johnson to its board of directors and announces quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share
* With addition of two members Kemper's board of directors will consist of nine members.
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project