Aug 3 American Water Works Company Inc
* American Water reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $827 million versus I/B/E/S view $832.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85 from
continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.77
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Affirmed 2016 earnings from continuing operations guidance
of $2.75 to $2.85 per diluted common share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
