Aug 3 Hillenbrand Inc
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $371 million
* Hillenbrand Inc says now sees 2016 organic constant
currency revenue growth in range of negative 7% to negative 5%,
compared to down 2% to flat previously
* Hillenbrand Inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps
$0.53
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $406.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hillenbrand inc sees 2016 adjusted eps to be $1.98 to
$2.05
* Hillenbrand inc says order volume fell short of
expectations in Q3, particularly in area of large systems
projects
