* Tesoro Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $3.47 from continuing operations
* Total refinery throughput for quarter was 802 thousand
barrels per day, or 92 pct utilization
* Sees Q3 Consolidated Throughput 835-885 mbpd
* Tesoro Corp Q2 revenue $6,285 million versus $8,232
million last year
* "committed to delivering $400 to $500 million of annual
improvements to operating income in 2016"
* Tesoro Corp says total capital expenditures for FY 2016 to
be $970 million
* Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10 pct to $0.55 per
share
* Says now expects year-over-year improvements from higher
utilization and operational efficiencies of $400 to $500
million.
* Plans to continue to market ultra-low sulfur diesel to
local customers and utilize naphtha and resid in its integrated
value chain system
* Tesoro Corp says capital spending for Q2 was $167 million
for tesoro and $42 million for tllp
