Aug 3 Killam Apartment Reit

* Announces A 9.5% Increase In Ffo Per Unit In Q2 2016; strong same property performance, acquisitions and developments and interest savings drive growth

* Killam apartment reit qtrly ffo per unit/share $0.23

* Q2 revenue view c$43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Killam apartment reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: