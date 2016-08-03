BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Killam Apartment Reit
* Announces A 9.5% Increase In Ffo Per Unit In Q2 2016; strong same property performance, acquisitions and developments and interest savings drive growth
* Killam apartment reit qtrly ffo per unit/share $0.23
* Q2 revenue view c$43.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Killam apartment reit qtrly affo per unit/share $0.20
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project