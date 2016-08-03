Aug 3 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx petroleum second quarter 2016 financial and
operational results
* Re-Forecasted capital expenditures for 2016 are $32
million, reduced from previous forecast of $62 million.
* Says average gross oil production of 3,100 barrels per day
for q2 2016 from demir dagh field
* Expects cash on hand at june 30, 2016, cash receipts to
fund expenditures through end of 2017
* "pursuit of growth capital expenditures in 2017 will
likely require external funding."
* Says expects gross oil production from hawler license area
to approximate 8,000 to 9,000 bbl/d by end of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $7.1 million versus $9.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $8.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
