Aug 3 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Oryx petroleum second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Re-Forecasted capital expenditures for 2016 are $32 million, reduced from previous forecast of $62 million.

* Says average gross oil production of 3,100 barrels per day for q2 2016 from demir dagh field

* Expects cash on hand at june 30, 2016, cash receipts to fund expenditures through end of 2017

* "pursuit of growth capital expenditures in 2017 will likely require external funding."

* Says expects gross oil production from hawler license area to approximate 8,000 to 9,000 bbl/d by end of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $7.1 million versus $9.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $8.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S