Aug 3 Albemarle Corp
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue view $857.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $2.78 including items
* Albemarle exceeds second quarter 2016 expectations and
raises guidance
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 including items
* Q2 sales fell 6.8 percent to $669.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Non-Cash tax charge of $416.7 million related to decision
to sell chemetall surface treatment business in quarter
* Sees fy net sales $2.5 - $2.8 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted eps (per diluted share) of $3.35 -
$3.60
