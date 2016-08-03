Aug 3 Firm Capital Property Trust

* Firm capital property trust announces closing of the first tranche of the private placement for gross proceeds of $6.3 million and increases the size of the offering up to $10.2 million

* Increased size of offering up to $10.2 million consisting of 1.7 million units of trust at a price of $6.00 per unit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [ ]