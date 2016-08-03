BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Firm Capital Property Trust
* Firm capital property trust announces closing of the first tranche of the private placement for gross proceeds of $6.3 million and increases the size of the offering up to $10.2 million
* Increased size of offering up to $10.2 million consisting of 1.7 million units of trust at a price of $6.00 per unit
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project