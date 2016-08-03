BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.05 excluding items
* Q1 revenue fell 3.9 percent to c$206.2 million
* Canaccord Genuity group inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aum in canada and aum in uk & europe and australia were $33 billion at end of q1/17
* Canaccord Genuity group inc says "expect continuing challenges for our uk and europe capital markets operations given uncertainty in that region"
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project