BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Qtrly AFFO per common share and common units $0.04
* Qtrly reported FFO $0.02 per common share and OP unit
* Q2 revenue rose 82.3 percent to $11.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project